Warren Francis David
Lake Charles - On the evening of August 29, 2019, Warren Francis David of Lake Charles, LA passed from his earthly life at the age of 81 and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Warren was born to the late Jeffery and Volta David on April 11, 1938 and spent his formative years in Opelousas, LA. He had great memories of his childhood experiences on the farm in rural Louisiana. After moving to the city and graduating from the Academy of the Immaculate Conception (AIC), Warren enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1956 and one year later, he married the prettiest girl from his high school class; Mary Jolene Beaugh. They began their lives together while stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Okaloosa County, Florida. God blessed their 61-year union with four children, twelve grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, an 11th due in October, and countless other family members and friends.
After receiving an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Warren spent a short time in encyclopedia sales in New Orleans and Dallas with his brother, Jeff, before embarking on a financial career that would span four decades as he led the Lake Charles offices of Consumer Credit, Commercial Securities, Blazer Financial and retired from what was then Washington Mutual Finance.
Warren's contributions were many in serving his community. He freely gave of his time and talents as a faithful member of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, where he was an active parent volunteer at the elementary school, and for several years, was the song-leader at the 10:30am Mass. He was very engaged in the lives of his children including their years in high school. Warren was once quoted as saying "It's as if I went to high school with my kids." He would become known as the "Voice of the Bucs" as he was the play-by-play announcer for Barbe High School Football, Baseball, Track and Softball for 36 years. As a long-time member and President of the South Lake Charles Optimist Club, he was an involved sponsor of the Barbe Octagon Club; a student service organization that participated in community projects. Warren showed compassion by volunteering his time as emcee of the Southwest Louisiana Health Counseling Service Telethons that were televised in the Lake Charles area during the early Eighties.
Our father made a difference during his 81 years. He honored his mother and father, was a loyal husband, a fine example to his children, strict but fair. He was a faithful attendee and servant of his church and raised his children to love God and value family. He was a devoted and involved family man, a hard worker and provider. Dependable and honest with an outgoing and sociable personality, Warren was known to many in the community. He was a caring brother to his siblings and a faithful friend to his many lifelong friends from childhood. Warren enjoyed many years of retirement golfing, woodworking, working on his antique cars, calling bingo at the OLQH family life center, supporting Barbe High School sports with his attendance; whether football, baseball or basketball, girls or boys, until Parkinson's restricted his involvement in the activities he so loved and enjoyed.
With deep gratitude, our family thanks Tiffany Mathews Jordan, Del Marburgh, Shannon Chachere and Danielle Mallett for the kind, attentive and loving care they provided our father in his final year and a half of life. They helped us give him the best life possible after our mom's passing and for that we will be forever grateful. We thank his siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends for their visits, calls, and concern. Although Dad had to deal with the challenges of Parkinson's, he was blessed with more than his share of happy, healthy and fulfilling years and always remained positive. We were blessed to have had him on loan for 81 years. His Maker has now called him home.
With grateful hearts for many wonderful memories, he is survived by his son Dean, husband of Selene Faulk David of Lake Charles and their children: Michelle David Phillips, wife of Paul Phillips; Amanda Berry Ortiz; Amber David Heinen; Blue David and Henry Buck; his daughter Jan Davidson, wife of Joel M. Davidson of Lake Charles and their children: Gina Claire Cook, wife of Jeremy Cook and Joseph Davidson, husband of Chelsey Davidson; his daughter Laura Dunn Fallin, wife of Tommy Fallin of Magnolia, Arkansas and her children: Christopher Dunn, husband of Lindsey Dunn; and Stephen and Jeffery Dunn; and his son Bryan, husband of Vicki Burge David of Southlake, Texas and their children: Olivia and Isabella David. Warren's great-grandchildren, some of whom live far away and may not have had the opportunity to have experienced a close and intimate relationship with him or may be too young to remember him or understand his passing, will rely on our memories and pictures shared in the years to come. His memory will also be cherished by his surviving siblings, Jeffery David, Jr. of Lafayette; Gordon David, Sr. of Lake Charles; Patsy David Brown of Opelousas; Paul David of Orange, TX and Carl David of Shreveport, and their spouses. Warren was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary Jolene (Jo) Beaugh David and his sister, Ludy David Latiolais.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church. Monsignor Daniel Torres will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a rosary being recited at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday at 9:00 AM until leaving for the church at 10:45 AM.
Memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation; www.Parkinson.org.
Published in the Daily World on Sept. 1, 2019