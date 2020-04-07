|
|
Wilda Noel
Opelousas - Our Mom lived with a wholehearted devotion to her Catholic faith. She had an extensive library of Theology, Angels, and Saints, and shared her passion for these things with everyone. She enjoyed many faith-based tours, traveling around the country with friends over the years.
She was a fun-loving mother and grandmother; loved music and dancing, especially with her grandchildren; had fun collecting porcelain dolls, and playing pokeno with friends.
We will always cherish her unyielding love for us, and are most grateful that she taught us to love God above all else.
We will miss you dearly, Mom.
A Private Graveside Service will be held for Wilda Noel at the Holy Sepulcher Mausoleum in Opelousas. Fr. Russell Harrington will conduct the service.
Ms. Wilda, age 83, a resident of Opelousas, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.
Ms. Wilda worked for KSLO Radio in advertising for 30 Years.
She is survived by children, Chris Noel and his wife Marsha, Donna Noel Doucet and her husband, Michael, and Loraine Noel Delbueno all of Opelousas, grandchildren, Sarah Doucet Stelly and her husband, Juston, Alex Doucet, Grant Doucet, Emily Noel, Spencer Noel, Lauren Delbueno, Logan Noel and Landon Vidrine, great grandchildren, Carson Doucet, Dawson Stelly, Maddie Stelly, Bennett Fisher, Whit Stelly and Lincoln Stelly.
He is preceded in death by parents, Leo and Mary Leigh Thibodeaux, and her brother, Raphael Thibodeaux.
Words of Comfort to the family may be expressed at www.sibillefuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
Published in the Daily World & Daily World from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020