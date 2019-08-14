|
|
Willard Ray "Bubba" Andrepont
Lawtell - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Willard Ray "Bubba" Andrepont at
11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Lawtell, LA. Reverend Austin Leger will officiate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow in the St. Bridget Church Mausoleum. Readers will be Candice Andrepont, Rebecca Fournet, and Carla Ledoux. The Gift Bearers will be May Andrepont and Clara Marks. Mr. Andrepont, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Opelousas General Health System. In 2014, Bubba placed in the Senior Olympics. In 2015, he was crowned King of Mardi Gras at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Nursing Home. He enjoyed walking and keeping the neighborhood tidy. Bubba will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived by his brother, Wayne Andrepont and wife, May, of Opelousas, LA, Vernon Marks and wife, Clara, of Opelousas, LA; his sisters, Elaine Andrepont Cormier and husband, Kelly, of Opelousas, LA, Janis Andrepont Courvelle and husband, A.B., Jr., Beverly Marks Kolder and husband, Roy, of Plaquemine, LA and Jane Marks Richard of Carencro, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard J. Andrepont and Gertrude Andrepont Marks; his step-father, Alvin Marks and his brothers, Richard and Bradley Marks. Pallbearers will be Brian Andrepont, David Andrepont, Tony Cormier, Aaron Courvelle, Tim Marks and Bryan Ledoux. Visiting hours will be observed on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM in the Skip Montet Chapel at LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home in Opelousas. On Wednesday, visitation will continue from at 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM. A rosary will be prayed on Tuesday evening at 6:30 PM. Family and friends are invited to view and sign the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com. LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in the Daily World on Aug. 14, 2019