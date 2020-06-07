Yola Bertrand Leger
Opelousas - A Funeral Service will be held for Yola Ann Bertrand Leger at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Sibille Funeral Home Chapel of Opelousas. Pastor John Primeaux will conduct the service. Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.
Yola, age 87, a resident of Opelousas, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her daughters' residence with her family at her side.
Yola enjoyed working as a greeter at Walmart. She loved Jesus with all her heart and read her bible religiously. Yola was known for her kind gestures and taking care of those around her. Most of all she cherished spending quality time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Leger of Duson, Henrietta Castille and husband, Doak of Duson and Cindy Joubert of Maurice; sister, Mildred Leger of Duson; 6 grandchildren, Nicholas Leger, Lindsey Joubert, Chelsie Sillavan and husband, Forrest, Brittney Castille, Bryce Castille and Ashley Leger; 11 great-grandchildren, Blaze Leger, Grayson Leger, Gracie Trahan, Beau Trahan, Marleigh Sillavan, Adelynn Castille, Coltyn Castille, John LaCoste IV, Ainsley Castille, Kerri Portalis and Issac Leger.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Bertrand, Jr. and Mary Ledoux Bertrand; 2 sisters and 3 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Sibille Funeral Home in Opelousas. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Leger, Blaze Leger, Beau Trahan, Doak Castille, Bryce Castille and Issac Leger. Honorary pallbearers will be Forrest Sillavan, Grayson Leger, Coltyn Castille and John LaCoste IV.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas.
