B. Youngblood
1962 - 2019
In Loving Memory of B. Youngblood who passed away on April 15, 2019.

Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
20
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Donnelly's Colonial - Irving
Funeral services provided by
Donnelly's Colonial - Irving
606 West Airport Freeway
Irving, TX 75062
(972) 579-1313
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 entries
Jeff was always a gentleman and so respectful.
His devotion to his Mother was beyond bounds. He was one of the kids who was at the beach with the Campbell group and we all have memories of those years. May God comfort and give peace to those he loved and those who loved him. My heart and prayers are with his immediate family and extended family. Peace be with all....Aunt Cre
Cre Campbell
I am sorry for your loss. Always remember that God is loving and kind and He cares for you. 1Peter 5:6,7
Thomas Wigington
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home
