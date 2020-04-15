Jeff was always a gentleman and so respectful.
His devotion to his Mother was beyond bounds. He was one of the kids who was at the beach with the Campbell group and we all have memories of those years. May God comfort and give peace to those he loved and those who loved him. My heart and prayers are with his immediate family and extended family. Peace be with all....Aunt Cre
In Loving Memory of B. Youngblood who passed away on April 15, 2019.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.