Heaven just got another great man. You will be missed more than words can express. I sure wish we could get in one more fishing trip, one more little league baseball game of Collins, one more trip to Vegas, one more round of Holidays and so many other things that meant so much to you/us. We've had some great times and I'm so thankful for all the great memories. I know your kids and grand kids were your world and you showed it every chance you got. Love you man, till we meet again... Charlie