Dear Tim, Sherice and Jonah,



Noah and Jonah were students of mine at Fisher Elementary a 'few' years ago. I must say that it was an honor to have them. They always had each others back and would share a glance at each other from across the room that only twins understand. Jonah, your journey will be tough but I know that you will feel the presence of Noah at every turn. You were the best brother you could be, I saw it everyday. Your parents raised you boys to love and support each other and all of those around you and you did, often. I was always very proud of you both.



I am praying for Gods abundant grace to cover each of you and give you strength. There are very few words to convey my deepest sympathy but I think you understand.



Hugs from my heart,

Mrs. Stoeckert (Laurie)

Laurie Stoeckert

