Noah Sammie Farha
1996 - 2019
In Loving Memory of Noah Sammie Farha who passed away on April 15, 2019.

Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
18
Service
6:45 PM
St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral
APR
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Mission Cemetery
APR
24
Memorial service
7:00 PM
Grace Avenue United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
42 entries
I am utterly heartbroken to hear this news. Noah was such an amazing young man, and I have such fond memories of him at Griffin Middle School. He graduated from my favorite college, OU, and was sure to make a positive difference in the world! I am keeping the Farha family in my thoughts and prayers and know that Noah is surely with the angels in heaven. Zara Westbrook
Zara Westbrook
Friend
Dear Tim, Sherice and Jonah,

Noah and Jonah were students of mine at Fisher Elementary a 'few' years ago. I must say that it was an honor to have them. They always had each others back and would share a glance at each other from across the room that only twins understand. Jonah, your journey will be tough but I know that you will feel the presence of Noah at every turn. You were the best brother you could be, I saw it everyday. Your parents raised you boys to love and support each other and all of those around you and you did, often. I was always very proud of you both.

I am praying for Gods abundant grace to cover each of you and give you strength. There are very few words to convey my deepest sympathy but I think you understand.

Hugs from my heart,
Mrs. Stoeckert (Laurie)
Laurie Stoeckert
Acquaintance
Tim and Family,

We, at Variety Texas, are so sorry for your loss. Prayers, love and light during this time.
Variety, the Childrens Charity of Texas
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
A. H.
Timothy, Sherice and Jonah,

We are very sorry for your loss. You are in our prayers.

Dulce & Sergio Cury
Sergio Cury
Family
I am sorry for your loss. Always remember that God is loving and kind and He cares for you. 1Peter 5:6,7
Thomas Wigington
Dear parents of Noah

It is one of his lacrosse players mason i am the team captain.I just wanted to tell you that Noah was my favorite coach. I just heard today, but when i heard i was in tears.I also have his lacrosse stick from college and i will take good care of it and cherish it for the rest of my life.I just wanted to tell you i will always remember him.he was a very funny and caring person.If you want his stick back you can come and get it at 7007 Westlake Avenue but i would be sad. have a wonderful Easter and be safe.

love mason
Mason Conley
Student
We met the Farhas 19 years ago, our first neighbors and friends in north Texas who always made sure that we were part of their family. We are deeply saddened with your loss, our thoughts and prayers are with you always.
Strohla Family
Friend
Memory eternal
Marc Humsi
Friend
Memory eternal, prayers for Your families
Nassim & Nelly Nabbout
Friend
Tim,Sherice & Jonah,
My heart is broken, I am so sorry for your loss. I am praying for strength and peace during this difficult time.

Colleen & Mark Sverha

Sverha Colleen
Friend
Donna and I feel your pain
We are with you and your family
Larry and Donna Shipman
Friend
I had the opportunity to get to know and coach lacrosse with Noah these past few months and what a great time it has been. When we first met I was incredibly glad I was paired with such a fun and truly genuine guy and a fellow Sooner. He was great with the kids and they loved him as their coach. I didn't get to know Noah for that long but we had some good times that I'll be forever grateful for. After one of our games where Jonah came to help coach with us, Noah invited me out with them to hang and brunch. I went and it was a really good time and we all ended up hanging for the day. I knew I had found a new friend. Noah was a good person to me and I'm blessed to have gotten to know him.
Nicholas Fennema
Friend
Deeply saddened to hear this news. My son is fortunate to have a friend like Noah. Though we do not know him personally, I have heard a lot about him. Noah was so friendly and helpful. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time.
Gunturi Family
There are no words to express the sadness and heartbreak. I am so incredibly sorry for your loss, and I pray that God will give you all peace and comfort.
Eddy Herring
Friend
We are so sorry for your loss. Please know that you are in our prayers. Noah will be with us always.
Nollman Family
Friend
Tim and Sherice,

Throughout college Noah was another brother to me. Someone I could always count on to cheer me up. Words cannot express the type of character he was. Many memories were made and he will be extremely missed. God Bless.
Zach Hernandez
May the God and father of Abraham be with you as we await the fulfillment of seeing Abraham offspring fill the earth like the stars in the heavens. Genesis 15:5,6.
We are so sorry for your loss and have been praying for you since we received the news. Noah was an amazing young man. My son was lucky to be his friend. He was such a respectful, funny, engaging young man that lived life to the fullest. There is a group of young men whose blood runs crimson and creme feeling the sting of losing one of their posse. God bless you Noah Farha for never meeting a stranger and making anyone you met feel important.
Becky Williamson
Acquaintance
Tim , Sherice & Jonah You all are in my thoughts and prayers. I am so sorry for your loss. Noah will always be in your hearts.
Brenda Larson
Friend
Tim, Sherice and Jonah - we are deeply sorry for your tragic loss. Praying for your comfort and peace and that Gods grace will carry you through. We have so many fun lacrosse memories of Noah.
David & Jenifer Blair
Friend
We are sorry for your losd
Richard and Carole Stromme
Friend
So tragic to lose this treasured child of God . Many prayers for your family as God comforts unbearable sorrow.
Randy Rahill
Tim, Sherice & Jonah,
My heart aches for all of you.. What a precious gift Noah was to you and I pray peace for all of you. Love, Janice
Janice
Friend
Words can not express our sorrow for your loss. You all are in our thoughts and in our hearts. We feel blessed to have known Noah and that he was such a great friend to Cameron. When we first met Noah and Jonah, we were immediately endeared to their strong character and loving, kind and vivacious spirits. We knew that Cameron had found great friends. This tremendous loss will be felt by many. Noah will live on in our memories and our hearts. Our love and prayers surround you all. Cameron, Nicholas, Kristen and Doug Wood
The Wood Family
Friend
Prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today over the loss of your loved one,Noah. He's in God's memory. Words of comfort and peace are at John11 to help ease the pain in your heart. Soon you will see him again Young, healthy,and happy.Sincerely,May
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this time. My heart is so heavy and saddened to hear of the passing of Noah. May God bless and watch over all of you during this most difficult time.
Dolores David
Dolores David
Coworker
Words cannot express how sad we are. Please know that we are thinking of you all.

Patrick, Bailey, & Kaelyn Farha
Patrick Farha
Family
Sherice, I am so sorry and deeply saddened to hear about your loss. Praying for you and your family through this difficult time. ❤
Mary North
Mary North
Tim, Sherice and Jonah, my deepest sympathies go out to you and your family during this time of sorrow. You are in my thoughts and prayers and may God Bless and comfort you.
Dena DeMarco
Friend
God be with you all, in this very difficult time
Tracia Fenstermacher-Kirkendoll
Friend
Tim, Sherice and Jonah, we are so sorry to hear of Noah's passing. We are praying for God's peace and comfort for your family during this most difficult time.
Matt, Georgette, Griffin & Maddy Shuler
Farha Family ... Such a sorrowful loss. May our Lord give you the strength you will need in the coming days. He is with his Heavenly Farther and in peace. Love to all of you!
Linda Farha.
Linda Farha
Me and Michele send our regards to the whole family. We are sending peace and blessings.
Mary and Michele Belcher
Friend
Tim and Family,
Sorry to hear of Noah's passing. I only met him once but was very impressed with what a fine young man you and Sherice had raised. My sincerest condolences.
Tim Gilts
Tim, Sherice and Jonah-you are all in our thoughts and prayers during this painful time. We have always loved your family on and off the lacrosse fields. God bless you all
The Probst Family
Friend
Tim, Sherice and Jonah - words cannot express my sorrow for your loss. God Bless all of you and may God guide you to find peace. I love you all.
Charlie Gomez
Friend
Tim and Sherice, we are so sorry to hear of his passing, and know that no words can take away the heartache. Our hearts ache with you and we pray for the Lord to pour His comfort on you.
Hodgkiss Family
Tim - My deepest sympathies to you and your family on your loss. I pray that the Risen Lord may grant you peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Chris Schwartz
Our Prayers are with your family. So sorry for your loss. No doubt he is being held with warmth and love in Gods hands. God Bless ❤
Robert Scribner
Friend
Noah you were such a sweet young man, I'm so sorry to Jonah and your mom and dad. I am praying for your entire family. Your in heaven and God is watching over you now. But you are missed by so many people right now that my heart is broken for your family. May your memory be eternal.
Tracia Fenstermacher-Kirkendoll
Friend
So sorry to all for your loss Cousins! Our prayers are with you from Kansas City!
Peggy Miller
Family
