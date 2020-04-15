Peter Vatsures
1930 - 2019
In Loving Memory of Peter Vatsures who passed away on April 15, 2019.

Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
19
Viewing
9:30 - 10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
APR
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. Always remember that God is loving and kind and He cares for you. 1Peter 5:6,7
Thomas Wigington
Peter was an amazing man - loved his church, family & friends. A great artist and musician-truly gifted! We will miss you Peter and your kind, generous heart! May your memory be eternal! Tina & Helen Yampanis, Angel Pappas
Christina Yampanis
I am very sorry for the loss in your family. Although I did not know Peter personally, his hard working and loving spirit undoubtedly touched many lives. Please accept my sympathies and may the promise found at Malachi 3:16 strengthen your hearts and minds.
