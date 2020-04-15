WILLIAM C. WARD
1942 - 2019
In Loving Memory of WILLIAM C. WARD who passed away on April 15, 2019.

Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home & Memorial Park
7405 West Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75225
2143635401
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
Becky Iglehart Collins
April 30, 2019

I have such good memories of precious Bill from SMU. He was just such a best all around kind of guy, kind, friendly, sweet, smart, and a great athlete.

I have thought of him many times in the last years; I have a granddaughter at Shelton, and just recently was considering buying a house down the street, just weeks ago, and thinking, "Oh, boy, I might get to see Bill, again!!"

Blessings and love to his family. So very sorry for your loss.

Very special angel now. He's probably got a BIG job in heaven. Double promotion.

With love and prayers,
Rebecca (Becky) Iglehart Collins
Rebecca Collins
