Becky Iglehart Collins
April 30, 2019
I have such good memories of precious Bill from SMU. He was just such a best all around kind of guy, kind, friendly, sweet, smart, and a great athlete.
I have thought of him many times in the last years; I have a granddaughter at Shelton, and just recently was considering buying a house down the street, just weeks ago, and thinking, "Oh, boy, I might get to see Bill, again!!"
Blessings and love to his family. So very sorry for your loss.
Very special angel now. He's probably got a BIG job in heaven. Double promotion.
With love and prayers,
Rebecca (Becky) Iglehart Collins
In Loving Memory of WILLIAM C. WARD who passed away on April 15, 2019.
Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.