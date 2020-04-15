Becky Iglehart Collins

April 30, 2019



I have such good memories of precious Bill from SMU. He was just such a best all around kind of guy, kind, friendly, sweet, smart, and a great athlete.



I have thought of him many times in the last years; I have a granddaughter at Shelton, and just recently was considering buying a house down the street, just weeks ago, and thinking, "Oh, boy, I might get to see Bill, again!!"



Blessings and love to his family. So very sorry for your loss.



Very special angel now. He's probably got a BIG job in heaven. Double promotion.



With love and prayers,

Rebecca (Becky) Iglehart Collins

Rebecca Collins