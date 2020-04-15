William W. "Bill" Clark
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK, William (Bill) W. William (Bill) W Clark, 97 of Highland Village, died Thursday April 9, 2020. A 4 year resident of Highland Village, TX formerly 34 year resident of Lakeway, TX, and formerly 21 year resident of Pepper Pike, OH and member of First Baptist Church in Cleveland OH. No memorial service at this time. Survivors include his son Victor F. Clark, Danbury, TX; daughter-in-law Dana L. Clark Danbury, TX; daughter Janet C. Johnson, Lewisville, TX; son-in-law Lowell A. Johnson, Lewisville, TX; son Ross M. Clark, Littleton, CO, daughter-in-law Angel M. Clark, Littleton, CO; grandson Trey Clark and wife Jennifer L. Clark, Houston; grandson Justin R Clark and wife Susanne M. Clark, Waco, TX. Brother-in-law Robert C. Martin, Westlake Village CA and sister-in-law Dolores Martin, CA and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Preceded by his beloved wife Beverly M Clark, parents and siblings and cousins. Bill will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, kindness and love of family. Travel, impressionist art, reading, sailing, snow skiing were among his many interests. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Dallas Morning News on Apr. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved