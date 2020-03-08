|
|
Ainsley P. Crawford
Ainsley P. Crawford of Lake Worth Florida, formerly of New Canaan and Darien Connecticut, passed away in the loving arms of her daughter and son-in-law on February 26, 2020. She was born August 25, 1927 in Lahore Pakistan, daughter of the late Kenneth & Hortense L'Evine.
Ainsley led a very interesting and full life from the time she was a child. During WWII she was in London, cared for and educated at The Manor House School – Convent of Marie Auxiliatrice. Post War, she returned to Bombay for a short period of time before moving to the USA where she met her beloved husband Peter and lived a wonderful life for 44 years together before Peter passed away in 1994.
Ainsley's greatest interest was always her family. She was a devoted wife, deeply caring mother, intelligent, great conversationalist, extremely self-reliant and a wonderful athlete. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, gardening, antiquing and reading.
Ainsley was predeceased by her dear husband, Peter D. Crawford, her first-born son, Christopher and Grandson, Dewar. Ainsley is survived by two sons, Peter David Crawford; Donald K. Crawford, his wife Mindy; a daughter Ainsley C. Venner, her husband Raymond; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister Daphne Kuzmier.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 12, 2020