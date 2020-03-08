Darien Times Obituaries
Ainsley Crawford Obituary
Ainsley P. Crawford
Ainsley P. Crawford of Lake Worth Florida, formerly of New Canaan and Darien Connecticut, passed away in the loving arms of her daughter and son-in-law on February 26, 2020. She was born August 25, 1927 in Lahore Pakistan, daughter of the late Kenneth & Hortense L'Evine.
Ainsley led a very interesting and full life from the time she was a child. During WWII she was in London, cared for and educated at The Manor House School – Convent of Marie Auxiliatrice. Post War, she returned to Bombay for a short period of time before moving to the USA where she met her beloved husband Peter and lived a wonderful life for 44 years together before Peter passed away in 1994.
Ainsley's greatest interest was always her family. She was a devoted wife, deeply caring mother, intelligent, great conversationalist, extremely self-reliant and a wonderful athlete. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf, gardening, antiquing and reading.
Ainsley was predeceased by her dear husband, Peter D. Crawford, her first-born son, Christopher and Grandson, Dewar. Ainsley is survived by two sons, Peter David Crawford; Donald K. Crawford, his wife Mindy; a daughter Ainsley C. Venner, her husband Raymond; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren, and a sister Daphne Kuzmier.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 12, 2020
