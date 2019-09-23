Home

Albert Cass Jr. Obituary
Albert J. Cass Jr.
Albert J. Cass Jr., formerly of Darien and Fairfield, CT died peacefully on Sept. 3rd in Warren, N.J. He was 91.
Al was son of the late Albert and Ruth Cass of Boston, MA. A graduate of Boston College, class of 1949. He served as a US Marine Corp Drill Instructor and then went on to have a career in the paper business starting out as a salesman, then became president of various paper companies until his retirement. Al loved family, faith, cooking, golf and the Red Sox. He volunteered his free time at St. Thomas Moore in Darien, Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Fairfield and on the Board of Governors and member of Woodway Country Club.
He leaves behind his loving family including his daughters Elizabeth, Mary, Jean; son Albert J. III a/k/a Tiger, daughter-in-law Susan, sons-in-law Alex and Miguel and grandchildren: Callyn, Charlotte, Aidan, Alexa and Maria.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 25 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Our Lady of the Mount, 167 Mt. Bethel Rd., Warren, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in his name to Kolbe Cathedral High School, 33 Calhoun Place, Bridgeport, CT 06664. Attention Principal Camille Figluizzi
Published in Darien News on Sept. 26, 2019
