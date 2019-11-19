|
|
Alison Francis Ganzel
Alison Francis Ganzel, 1935-2019, was the daughter of Edwin and Alice Ganzel of Darien, CT. She spent many years at Southbury Training School before moving to Abilis, a Group Home in Greenwich, CT. There, her life was filled with friends and staff who loved her. This year she was being honored by Abilis for her life as an outstanding active member of the senior program. Alison had an extraordinary love of music and her holidays were filled with family and traditions.
Alison died after a brief illness at Stamford Hospital. She was the oldest sister to Penny Schneider of Silver Spring, MD and Krissy Johnson of Rowayton, CT. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien handled the arrangements.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 21, 2019