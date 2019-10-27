Darien Times Obituaries
|
Allen Haight Obituary
Allen Daniell Haight
Allen Daniell Haight, 90, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 of natural causes. He was born in Greenwich, CT, graduated from the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey in 1948, received a B.A. from Brown University in 1952, and served in the Army in Korea before getting his M.B.A. from Harvard University in 1961. He lived in Darien, CT for 35 years before moving to Hilton Head Island, SC in 2000 while commuting to Connecticut for work.
Mr. Haight bought a company named Richard Dudgeon, Inc. in 1969. The company, which is still family-owned, is located in Waterbury, CT and manufactures hydraulic jacks and pumps for lifting buildings and bridges. In 1853, Richard Dudgeon, Inc. built its first steam carriage which burned in the Crystal Palace Fire in New York in 1958. The second, finished in 1866, is now located in the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. Before 1870, it had been driven hundreds of miles in New York and on Long Island.
Mr. Haight is survived by his wife, Catherine Haight; two sons, LTC Allen Haight, M.D. (Michelle) and Col. David Haight, M.D. (Mary); a daughter, Catherine Hendrix (Steve), and three grandsons and two granddaughters.
The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Palmetto Animal League at https://palmettoanimalleague.org/honor-memorial-donation/
Published in Darien News on Oct. 31, 2019
