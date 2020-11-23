1/
Alwin A. Lehman
Alwin A. Lehman
Alwin A. Lehmann, 90, engineer, investor, Army veteran, devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather, passed on to eternal life at Stamford Hospital on October 22, 2020 after enduring a series of illnesses. He was born on January 5, 1930 in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, where he was trained as a mechanic during World War II.
The family will receive friends at the Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
A funeral mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in North Arlington, NJ, and burial will be private.
Donations may be made to honor Mr. Lehmann to Post 53, the EMS for Darien. Darien EMS Post 53, P.O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820 or www.post53.info/donate

Published in Darien Times on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
