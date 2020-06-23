Andrew R. BorghiAndrew R. Borghi, 59, of Darien, passed away on Saturday, June 13th, 2020. He was born in Lansing, Michigan on November 30th, 1960. Andrew was a graduate of Rippowam High School, Stamford, class of 1979. He was a custom home builder in lower Fairfield County, CT and in Westchester County, NY. When it came to his career, it was truly his passion. Andrew had a way of turning ordinary houses and empty lots into amazing homes. Andrew Borghi was a strong man, son, husband, father. He lived every day of his life very determined and motivated to get things done, and done right. In life, Andrew proved that he didn't need assistance but in the end he learned that needing assistance wasn't a weakness. Instead, it was a form of love, empathy, and compassion. Andrew had his family by his side every minute of every day, until his very last breath, here on earth. Even though he is not physically here, he will forever be remembered and he will continue to live through all of his loved ones. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his daughters Jessica (son-in-law Ron Doshna) and Melissa (son-in-law Salvatore Catalano), his beloved parents Bob and Nancy Borghi, his younger sisters, Leslie, Tess, Robin and his beloved miniature schnauzer, Lacey. Andrew Borghi will always be remembered as the strong man surrounded by a whole lot of women! Andrew, you were loved, you are loved, and you will forever be loved. He will be forever missed. Until we meet again....A memorial service will be held at a later date.Donations in his memory can be made to the Glioblastoma Foundation by going toenter "Andrew Borghi" in the Search box, select 'Give Now'.