Ann Keller Towne
Ann Keller Towne, 99, passed peacefully at home on October 1, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Dickinson Towne.
Ann was born in Minneapolis, MN on August 15, 1920, daughter of the late Raymond Franklin and Dorothy Britt Keller. She was a resident of the Darien and Stamford area for over 80 years. Ann graduated from the University of Michigan. She worked at Laminated Shim Company, Margo Moore, and after her children were grown, at Georgia Pacific.
Ann was a bridge Silver Life Master and was active in many bridge groups. She enjoyed ballroom and round dancing with her husband and traveled all over the U.S. and on round dancing cruises. Gardening was a passion, especially her roses and prize-winning iris. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford and for many years, taught Sunday school. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
One of Ann's favorite pastimes was working on crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed dinners with family, watching the water birds, and seeing the many spectacular sunsets over Stamford Harbor. Ann loved to travel with her family, including traveling to five continents with her husband.
She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years and her sister, Mary Keller Lovdahl.
Ann is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Towne Patterson of Stamford and Elizabeth Towne of Old Greenwich, and one son, Douglas Ramsay Towne (Michele) of Naugatuck. She is also survived by several grandchildren: Amy Towne Grace of Black Rock, Samantha Stone Spencer of Asheville, NC, Christopher Britt Stone of Stamford, Douglas Ramsay Towne Jr. and Theresa Noelle Towne of Naugatuck. She is also survived by one great-grandson, Ryan Stone Spencer of Asheville, NC, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give special thanks to her caregivers, Benita, Helen, and Nolande, and to DanielCare and the Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Fairfield County.
A memorial service will be held at 11:15 am on Friday, October 18, 2019 in the chapel of the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford, 1101 Bedford Street, Stamford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to the Stamford History Center, 1508 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT.
Published in Darien News on Oct. 10, 2019