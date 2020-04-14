|
|
Ann Morgan Kelly
Ann Morgan Kelly, 92, loving wife of Joseph M. Kelly for 37 years, of Redding, CT and formerly of Darien, CT and New Canaan, CT passed away on April 8, 2020 at her residence at Meadow Ridge. Ann was born on February 4, 1928 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Daniel Judson and Helen Tutt Morgan. Ann's first marriage to Herbert Gates Reid in 1953 produced her three children Lawrence Morgan Reid of Wilton, CT, James Gordon Reid of Lafayette, CO and Elizabeth Reid Lawson of Cardiff, CA.
Ann attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, NY and received her Bachelor's degree from Sarah Lawrence College. Ann married Herbert Gates Reid (dec) in 1953 which ended in divorce in 1969. In 1983, she married Joseph M. Kelly. Ann was a founding member of St. Pauls Church in Darien, CT where she was a longtime member of the Alter Guild and the head Bookkeeper, later a member of St. Mark's Church in New Canaan CT. Ann was a longtime member of the Junior League of Stamford, CT.
Ann is survived by her husband Joseph, her three children Lawrence Morgan Reid (Elizabeth Morrow), James Gordon Reid (Beth Barton) and Elizabeth Reid Lawson (William Lawson), nine grandchildren, Michael (Mariel), Christopher (Jennifer), Hunter, Dylan, Kelly, Chandler, Carter, Matthew and Katherine and two great-grandchildren, as well as Joe's daughters Nina Pack and Kendal Bayer.
A Memorial Service to honor Ann's life will be announced at a later date. There will be no calling hours at the funeral home.
Donations in Ann's memory may be made to Meals on Wheels of New Canaan, CT (www.mowofnc.org/donate) or St Marks Church of New Canaan, CT.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 16, 2020