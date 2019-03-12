Barbara Jane Sillars

Barbara Jane "BJ" Sillars passed into our Lord God's glorious heaven on Sunday, March, 3, 2019 at the Davis Community in Wilmington, NC. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Noble Sillars Jr., her parents, Alvin Stuart and Hazel Smith Baker, and in 1966 by her eldest son, Robert N. Sillars, III.

BJ was born on May 27, 1931 and raised in Dayton, OH. BJ attended Northwestern University in Evanston, IL where she majored in theatre and met Robert (Bob), her husband of almost 60 years.

She leaves her children, Scott Graham Sillars and wife Margaret of Princeton, NJ, Cameron Stuart Sillars and wife Donna of Vancouver, WA, Alicia Comesana-Vila and husband George of Greenwich, CT, John Angus Sillars and wife Laura of New Orleans; and seven grandchildren, Caleb, Chelsea, Creighton, Caroline and Catherine Sillars, and Emma and Chloe Comesana-Vila.

BJ and Bob raised their children in Glenview, IL and Darien, CT. They retired to Wilmington in 1996 for easier winters, beautiful beaches, and a wonderful community. After Bob's passing in 2010, BJ moved to Plantation Village in Porters Neck.

Throughout her life, BJ's faith played a very important role. In addition, she was a very community and civic-minded woman. BJ was a member of Grace Evangelical Presbyterian Church and the PEO Sisterhood. She volunteered for the Azalea Festival in the spring and supported as well as regularly attended concerts of the Wilmington and North Carolina Symphonies. She was an avid bridge and mahjong player. In her final days, BJ remarked, "I've had the best possible life, full of family and friends. I could not ask for anything more. I've had the fullest life possible." She said to her daughter, "YOU are perfection."

The family will receive friends at Andrews Mortuary Market Street Chapel on Friday March 29 from 10-11 a.m. A memorial service will follow.

Memorial gifts may be made to the North Carolina Symphony and the PEO Sisterhood of North Carolina.

Published in Darien Times on Mar. 12, 2019