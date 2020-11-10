Barbara Kiger Hough, a longtime resident of Darien, Ct. died peacefully November 4, 2020.
Born in Indianapolis in 1923 to Lora and Earl Kiger, she was the fourth of six children. Barbara attended Skidmore College and graduated from Indiana University before relocating to New York City. There she met her future husband, Gordon Hough, in the congregation of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church. In 1952 the Houghs moved to Darien where they raised 3 children and one beloved dog, Pancho.
Barbara was a life-long learner with boundless energy who embraced every day fully, seeking to satisfy her far-reaching curiosity about world affairs, friendships, her family, and the New York Yankees among other things. While juggling the demands of child-rearing, she generously shared her time working with numerous volunteer outreaches including the Darien United Way, Red Cross, the Children's Aid Society, Jr. League of Stamford-Norwalk, American Field Service, the National Art Museum of Sport, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Barbara was a long-standing member of the Noroton Presbyterian Church. She was a real estate agent working at William Pitt during the 1970s. Barbara shared Gordon's avid interest in tennis at the Tokeneke Club playing on teams, promoting junior tennis, and becoming a fan of the U.S. Open. For many years she took the train regularly into the city for New York Philharmonic concerts and Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibits, took classes well into her 90's, was an accomplished bridge player and an inspired cook who graciously hosted her many friends. Other interests were family camping trips to the Adirondacks, and she and Gordon were proud alumnae and frequent reunion-goers.
She will live in our memories as a woman of intelligence, humility, and generosity with incredible kindness of spirit and enthusiasm for life and friendships. Barbara didn't take herself too seriously and wasn't particularly impressed with those who did. She was caring and compassionate, the parent you broke bad news to, and the parent eager to take her son's new mini-bike for a spin around the apple tree or "take some air" on a bump on the ski slope. Throughout her life, Barbara had a great sense of adventure. She was the Midwest girl who came East to school, moved to NYC, embarked on a 6-week "camping" trip of the West as a newlywed, exposed her children to sailing at Saranac Lake (perilously, as a non-sailor herself), encouraged the family to take up skiing, and accompanied her husband on a year abroad in Kuwait in 1978 with regional travel to India, Egypt, and the Holy Land.
Known as "Baba" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren she delighted them with her sense of fun and often had them in fits of laughter. Barbara cherished her family, and treasured her many wonderful friends. Her life was blessed.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Gordon, and is survived by three children and their spouses, Liz and Russ Harden (Greenwich, CT), Bonnie Flint (Stuart, FL), Gordon Jr. and Holly Hough (Darien, CT); four grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
A family service celebrating Barbara's life will be held in the future.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed to the charity of one's choice
as Barbara was supportive and generous with many.