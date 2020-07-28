Beatrice Czako

Beatrice Loretta Jordan Czako

On May 29, 2020 Beatrice "Bea" Loretta Jordan Czako passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Bea was born on November 7, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Darien. She was the daughter of the late William J. and Mary Loretta Lord Jordan. A devoted wife and loving mother, her husband and her children were her life. Bea enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, played piano beautifully and was a very talented artist working with acrylics and oils. She loved to collect heart rocks as found in nature, and enjoyed spending time at Pear Tree Point Beach and Weed Beach. The Darien Senior Center was her favorite place to be, where she loved to play the word game and bingo, spending time with her many friends. Bea had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh, make other people laugh, and share stories of her childhood growing up in Noroton Heights. She valued her many friendships, especially those of her childhood, always keeping in touch. Bea spent the last year and a half residing at Penobscot Village in Camden Maine, where she made many wonderful friends. Bea is survived by her children, David Czako of Maine, Patricia Kristiansen and her husband David of Maine; Carolyn Nardozza and her husband Jack of Georgia; Jacquelyn Kulik and her husband Andreas of Massachusetts. She was a loving grandmother to Joshua Kristiansen and his wife Angela of Massachusetts; Justin Kristiansen of Maine; Nicholas Nardozza of Georgia; and great grandmother to Ivy Jane Kristiansen. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews residing in Darien. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years David A. Czako, her brother and former Darien police chief John Jordan, her brother and former Darien police officer William Jordan, and her sister Mildred Torok of Darien. A Catholic service was held at St. John's Cemetery in Darien and was attended by close family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Darien Senior Center, Attn: Beth Paris, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820.



