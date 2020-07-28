Beverly R. Covert
BEVERLY R. COVERT, 91, of Peterborough, NH (formerly of Rindge, NH and Darien, CT), died peacefully on July 17, 2020 following a brief illness. Beverly was born on February 21, 1929 in Richmond, IN. She grew up in Richmond, IN and New Paris, OH. She attended Miami University in Oxford, OH, graduating with a Bachelors in Accounting. After college, she moved to New York City to work at Price Waterhouse. It was there that she met her future husband, Theodore Covert (1930-2018). They were married in 1960 and settled in Darien, CT where they raised their family. Bev was active in the Darien Community Association as well as the First Congregation Church of Darien. She also worked as a bookkeeper for a few local businesses. Bev and Ted retired to New Hampshire where they were active with the Cathedral of the Pines and the Contoocook Lake Area Preservation Association (CLAPA). They also wintered in Venice, FL where they made many friends. Bev's interests included reading, crosswords, playing cards, golf and traveling. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Bev is survived by her son, Gregory R. Covert of New York City; daughter and son-in law Karen & Louis Kuchnir of Southborough, MA, and grandchildren Kenneth, Abigail, Lauren & Jenna Kuchnir; her brother Eugene Roberts of New Paris, OH; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the Cathedral of the Pines, Rindge, NH on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10a. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Monadnock Community Hospital, Peterborough, NH (https://monadnockcommunityhospital.com/giving-mch/
); or The Cathedral of the Pines, Rindge, NH (https://www.cathedralofthepines.org/donation/
