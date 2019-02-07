Bruce Allen Bjork

April 3, 1961 - January 26, 2019 Bruce A. Bjork died Saturday, January 26 in Bradenton, FL following a month long stay in the CVICU at Blake Memorial Hospital.

Born April 3, 1961 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Stamford, CT, Bruce was a life long resident of Darien, CT only until moving to Bradenton, FL in 2016. Bruce graduated Darien High School in 1980, then attended Norwalk Community College. After high school, he was a volunteer at the Noroton Heights Fire Department. He enjoyed taking his boat out on Long Island Sound from the Darien Boat Club.

Bruce worked for 21 years at CL&P in the meter installation and removal department. He then worked for a few years in town for Thomas E. Golden Jr. Bruce used his knowledge of plumbing, electrical, construction, and auto mechanical work to help anyone who asked for his help as he had a genuine desire to help others.

He leaves behind his father, Carl W. Bjork of Bradenton, FL; his sister Debra and her husband Gary of Seymour, CT; three nephews Gordon and his wife Kimy in PA, Kevin in GA, and Dustin in CT; and many friends and family members throughout the country who will all miss him. He was predeceased by his mother Emelie M. Bjork.

A family service will be held in the spring. Published in Darien Times on Feb. 7, 2019