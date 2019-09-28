Darien Times Obituaries
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Noroton Presbyterian Chapel
2011 Post Road
Darien, CT
Byron Jack Dugdale Obituary
Byron Jack Dugdale
Byron Jack Dugdale, age 94, died peacefully at his home in Darien on September 21, 2019. He was born in Stamford, Connecticut and lived in Noroton Heights, as did his father, Jack and grandfather, William. He joined the Navy during World War II serving onboard the troop carrier, USS General W.A. Mann and worked as a radio operator on Kodiak Island, Alaska. He graduated from Darien High School, Class of 1943-44.
Byron worked for his father at Jack Dugdale's Menswear (est. 1921), Main Street, Stamford and later became the owner of Dugdale's Menswear. After retiring in 1982, following his passion for fishing, he moved to Nantucket Island for seven months of the year for over 30 years.
Byron was a longtime member of the Horseless Carriage Club, the Darien Boat Club and the Nantucket Historical Association. Over the years, he also enjoyed photography, collecting antique cars, hunting and spending time in the summer and fall with his family on Nantucket.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lois Lincoln Dugdale, daughters, Mary Danskin and Anne Gordon (husband Ken) of New Jersey. He was predeceased by sons William, 1970 and John, May, 2019. He has five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11:00 in the Chapel of the Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road, Darien, CT.
Donations in Byron's memory may be made to At Home in Darien, Two Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 08620.
Published in Darien News from Sept. 29 to Oct. 3, 2019
