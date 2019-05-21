Carleton W. "Skip" Todd II

Carleton W. "Skip" Todd II, of Darien, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, May 20, 2019. He was born in White Plains, NY on January 30, 1955 to late the Carleton W. Todd and Marjorie Wagner Todd. Skip spent his youth in New Canaan, attended the University of Central Florida and graduated from Eastern Connecticut College.

The son of a pilot, Skip had a lifelong love of flying and music. His greatest passion was mixing sound for Sister Sun and their music.

Skip will be missed but not forgotten. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 28 years, Lisa Schildnecht Todd. Skip and Lisa had a deeply committed, caring relationship based on a deep love for each other.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his sister Pamela Todd Kuchler (Linton), his beloved boxer, Rusty, his in laws, Edward and June Schildnecht, brother in law, Edward (Lorraine) Schildnecht and sister-in-law Kathy (Steve) Beckel and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road Darien on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Post 53 in Darien or the Darien Police Association.