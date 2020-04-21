|
Carol Dawn McGee
Carol Dawn McGee 83, passed away on April 20, 2020 peacefully at her home in Norwalk with her loving family by her side. She was a Darien resident for 30 years. Carol is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, Robert C. McGee, two daughters Carrie Yurof and her husband Lawrence Yurof, and Anne Bonnano. She was predeceased by a daughter Elizabeth Muldoon.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Leonardo Bonnano, Katharine Fausel and Ellen Cervone, two great grandsons Corbin and Thomas Cervone, a son in-law John Muldoon and a brother in-law Harold McGee.
Carol was born and raised in Lansing, Michigan, the daughter of Harvey and Gladys Kashenider. Carol was a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in Elementary Education. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi Honorary Education Society. Carol was named one of 50 Outstanding Women in her class of 5000. She received her master's degree in Early Childhood Education from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. She also studied at the Merrill Palmer Institute in Detroit and the Gesell Institute, New Haven.
Her teaching career began in Norwalk, California with 40 Kindergarteners in the morning and 40 fresh students in the afternoon. Her principle told her "If you can teach here you can teach anywhere." She taught Kindergarten and First Grade in Holt and Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Carol was the Director of the Noroton Presbyterian Church Nursery School in Darien for 12 years. Her 20 teachers referred to her fondly as "Our fearless leader". She has been an active supporter of Michigan State University as a member of the Presidents Club and the Greater New York Alumni Club. Carol was an active member at the First Congregational Church of Darien for 47 years. She served on Church Council , Board of Deacons and Board of Education . She also served on the Board of Directors of the Ledgebrook Condominium Association for 8 years and chaired the annual summer picnic for 150 residents for 14 years.
Celebration of Carol's life will be held at a date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in Carol's memory to the First Congregational Church of Darien Memorial Garden.
Published in Darien News on Apr. 23, 2020