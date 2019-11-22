|
Carol M. Terhune
Carol M. Terhune, a resident of Darien, died on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Montclair, New Jersey on June 3, 1935, Carol was the daughter of the late Dorothy Cummings Van Duyn and Harold Norton Van Duyn. She was 84.
Carol graduated from Glen Ridge (NJ) High School in 1953. She attended Middlebury College (Class of 1957) where she graduated as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and Mortar Board and met her husband of 54 years, Phillips G. "Flip" Terhune Jr.
She lived in Darien and Norwalk from 1961 – 2019. Carol was an engaged member of the community, serving on the League of Women Voters and as a parishioner of the First Congregational Church in Darien and later the Noroton Presbyterian Church. Through the 1970's she worked at Mather Junior High School and the Katherine Gibbs School in Norwalk before becoming registrar for the residency program in the Department of Internal Medicine at Norwalk Hospital where she worked from the early 1980's until she retired.
An avid reader and lifelong learner, Carol had a full and active life throughout retirement traveling frequently, participating in book groups, and regularly taking continuing education classes at Norwalk Community College. Above all, Carol was devoted to her family and a fierce friend. Her greatest joy in life came from spending time with loved ones as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Phillips G. Terhune Jr. in 2011. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Terhune Fuller of Stamford CT; son, James S. Terhune and daughter-in-law, Marnie C. Terhune of Lee, NH; brother, Donald Van Duyn and sister-in-law MaryAnn Van Duyn; granddaughter, Jessica Thomas; grandsons John C. Terhune, Kevin Fuller, and Henry M. Terhune; and sisters-in-law Anne Spelman and Katherine Spelman Burroughs.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Noroton Presbyterian Chapel, 2011 Post Road Darien.
In lieu of flowers the family welcomes donations to the , , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in Darien News on Nov. 28, 2019