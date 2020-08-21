Carole Tyler

Carole TylerTYLER, Carole Dunn 82 a lifelong Darien resident, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2020 at Waveny Care Center. Born in 1938 to Helen Gaffney Dunn and Joseph Dunn, Carole graduated Darien High School in 1956. She loved the Town of Darien, raising her three children there. She especially loved spending days at Pear Tree Point Beach.She was a longtime assistant to Doctor Dwyer of Norwalk and Doctor Harness of Darien. She volunteered for several years and was on the board of directors for the Women's Auxiliary of St. Joseph's Medical Center, now the Tully Center. She was also a long time employee of the Town of Darien as assistant town clerk and assistant registrar of voters.She is survived by many friends who will miss her and her children Bill (Denise) Tyler of Auburn, PA, Dan (Colleen) Tyler of Shelton, CT, Amy (Bob) Capozzoli of Freeport, NY, three grandchildren that she adored: Jessica, Sean and Ian Tyler as well as four great-grandchildren, niece Kara Murphy and many cousins.In addition to her parents Carole was preceded in death by her sister Janet (Frank) Murphy and brother Kevin Dunn. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.