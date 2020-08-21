1/
Carole Tyler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Tyler
TYLER, Carole Dunn 82 a lifelong Darien resident, passed away peacefully on August 20th, 2020 at Waveny Care Center. Born in 1938 to Helen Gaffney Dunn and Joseph Dunn, Carole graduated Darien High School in 1956. She loved the Town of Darien, raising her three children there. She especially loved spending days at Pear Tree Point Beach.
She was a longtime assistant to Doctor Dwyer of Norwalk and Doctor Harness of Darien. She volunteered for several years and was on the board of directors for the Women's Auxiliary of St. Joseph's Medical Center, now the Tully Center. She was also a long time employee of the Town of Darien as assistant town clerk and assistant registrar of voters.
She is survived by many friends who will miss her and her children Bill (Denise) Tyler of Auburn, PA, Dan (Colleen) Tyler of Shelton, CT, Amy (Bob) Capozzoli of Freeport, NY, three grandchildren that she adored: Jessica, Sean and Ian Tyler as well as four great-grandchildren, niece Kara Murphy and many cousins.
In addition to her parents Carole was preceded in death by her sister Janet (Frank) Murphy and brother Kevin Dunn. A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times & Stamford Advocate on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved