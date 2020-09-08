1/1
Clayton Quaw Warren
Clayton Quaw Warren
Clayton Quaw Warren (81) of Darien, CT passed away on September 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward L. and Helen Q. Warren of Darien. He graduated from Darien High School in 1957 and attended Columbia University Class of 1962. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, was a former 3rd Degree Mason and a member of Saint Anthony Hall in New York. He was also a member of the Racquet and Tennis Club in New York and a former member of Wee Burn Country Club in Darien. He was an enthusiastic ice hockey, tennis and squash player. He spent 40 years as an Investment and Trust Officer at banks in New York and Connecticut.
He is survived by his brother, Renny D. Warren and sister-in-law, Susan of New London, NH (formerly of Darien), two nephews and two grand-nieces, Timothy Warren (Kelli, Embri) of La Crescenta, CA, Christopher Warren (Victoria, Skylar) of Milford, CT and Sunapee, NH and three step-children.
Memorial contributions may be made to Darien EMS-Post 53; PO Box 2066; Darien, CT 06820.



Published in Darien Times on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
