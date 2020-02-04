|
Clinton McCord Johnson
Mac Johnson, of Naples Florida, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, at the age of 70 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Molly, and children, Geddes Johnson (Julia) and Libet Koncz (Matt) of Darien Connecticut as well as four grandsons, Wells and Mac, and Charlie and Graham. He is also survived by his brother, Steve Johnson, and sister, Judy Barnes.
Mac was born and raised in New Britain Connecticut, son o fKatherine and Roswell Johnson. He attended the Choate School and was graduated from the University of Stockholm. He also received an MBA from University of Minnesota.
Mac spent his career as a banker working for several financial institutions. His fluency in Swedish aided him in opening an office in Stockholm for Manufacturers Hanover. When he and his family moved back to the states, he worked in New York City for Deutsche Bank, National Australia bank and retired in 2015 from Sumitomo Bank.
Though his career was in finance, he is best remembered by many for his gift for the written word. He was prolific in his note-writing with family, friends and mere acquaintances and would mark the smallest of occasions with a postcard or note.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Darien, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mac Johnson's name to First Tee of Connecticut, 55 Golf Club Road, Cromwell, CT 06416 or https://www.firstteeconnecticut.org
Published in Darien News on Feb. 6, 2020