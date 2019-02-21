Daniel Lagonigro

Daniel Lagonigro, 83, of Darien, CT passed away peacefully at Stamford Hospital on February 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Daniel was born in Port Chester, NY on April 7, 1935 to Paul Lagonigro and Maria Rosario Lagonigro. Daniel was predeceased by a brother William Lagonigro, a sister Carmela Radice, and one nephew. He is survived by his wife Adel Lagonigro, a daughter Maria Lagonigro, a daughter Jeanne Lagonigro, a sister Gertrude Morabito, six nieces and five nephews.

As a boy, Daniel was an avid Yankee fan, playing baseball and dreaming of becoming a professional ball player. At an early age, Daniel took piano and accordion lessons. He played the accordion with his father at family gatherings. Daniel graduated from Port Chester High School in 1953. He joined his father's construction firm. They built many new homes in Westchester and Fairfield counties. Daniel married Adel De Meritt in 1963, fathered twin girls in 1965, and moved to Darien, CT. Daniel took computer courses and joined The History Book Club in Stamford, CT. He worked on many computer conversions and rose to be their Data Processing Manager. He attended Pace University Westchester, graduating in 1984. When the HBC moved to PA, he joined MBI in Norwalk, retiring in 2010.

This wise, gentle and loving man will be greatly missed by his entire family.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at St. John's Catholic Church, 1986 Post Rd, Darien, CT, with Fr. Frank Hoffmann officiating. Daniel Lagonigro will be entombed in Our Lady of Mercy Mausoleum, St. Mary's Cemetery, Rye Brook, NY. The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home handled the arrangements. www.lawrencefuneralhome.com Published in Darien Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary