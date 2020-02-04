|
|
DeWitt Peterkin, III
DeWitt Peterkin, III, known by his nickname "Witt", formerly of Darien, CT, died on Thursday, January 30, 2020 peacefully at his home in Dover, Delaware. He had the resilience and fighting spirit to overcome a lifelong battle with illness but, in the end, his strength finally gave out.
Witt was known for his unusual sense of humor, his offbeat character, his unquenchable wanderlust ("where in the world is Waldo, I mean Witt?") and his love of horses -- a love inherited from his mother's family.
He was predeceased by his mother, Katharine U. Peterkin, his father DeWitt Peterkin, Jr and his brother Christopher Peterkin, all of Darien, CT.
He is survived by his sisters Clare and Kate, his brothers George and Patrick, an extended family of cousins, nieces, a nephew, a grand-nephew and a grand-niece, and an assortment of friends and acquaintances he'd gathered along his way.
The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, Darien, CT is handling the arrangements in Darien which are still pending. More information will be found on their website http://www.lawrencefuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to in memory of Witt and/or simply say a prayer of "Godspeed, Witt".
Published in Darien News on Feb. 6, 2020