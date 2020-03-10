|
Donald Keith Aymar
It is with great sadness, we announce the passing of Donald Keith Aymar on February 15, 2020. He passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep due to an undiagnosed ruptured aorta. Don lived his life as a devoted husband to his wife Laura, and an exuberant father and best friend to almost five-year-old daughter, Stella. He was also a beloved son to Robert and Marilynn Aymar, and best older brother to Douglas and David "DB" Aymar. It is an understatement to say he will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends near and far.
Don's life journey began June 7, 1972 when he was brought home from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. His youth was spent steps from the shores of Long Island Sound in Darien, CT where he attended Hindley Elementary School, Middlesex Middle School and Darien High School (Class of 1990). Don loved the outdoors and spent his younger summer days as a successful youth sailor out of Noroton Yacht Club and skateboarding with pals from all corners of Fairfield County. Later, he would develop a passion for surfing and snowboarding. Pursuits he would carry with him as an adult along with his love of music and the arts – surfing his favorite SoCal spots around Encinitas and Cardiff by the Sea and making the six hour drive to Mammoth Mountain any chance he got. Always drawn to creative endeavors, Don attended Emerson College in Boston, MA, where as a member of the Lions hockey team, he made his mark and added to his lifelong circle of friends. After graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science in Communications, he headed to Southern California to pursue a career in graphic design and eventually found his passion in UX and product design, which combined all his creative skills and unique perspective at problem solving. In his own words "I love sifting through the noise to get to the signal!" He was most recently a Senior Project Designer with Hubb in Vancouver, WA. Don, Laura and Stella relocated last year to their dream city of Portland, OR for this opportunity where they purchased what they planned to be their forever home. Laura and Stella intend to carry the dream forward and remain, supported by a strong network of already close neighbors, family and friends.
We will gather together on Saturday March 28th at 12:00 p.m. at St. Johns Church - 1986 Post Rd., Darien, CT - to remember our wonderful husband/father/son/brother/friend. Following the service, all are welcome to join family and friends (1:30-4:30 p.m.) at Noroton Yacht Club to share stories and fond memories of Don.
Published in Darien News on Mar. 12, 2020