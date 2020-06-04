Donald Gallo
Donald Gallo
Lifelong resident of the Cove Area died Saturday May 9, 2020 after a brief and brave battle with Cancer.
Donald was known for the joy he found in the outdoors and his love of nature. He was frequently seen x-country skiing at Cove area and walking in the Bird Sanctuary.
Donald was a longtime staff member and retired from Rings End Lumbar in Darien.
He survived by his sister Mary Jane Neils of Plantation, Florida and his brother John Gallo also of the Cove area.
He was predeceased by his sister Lydia Gallo and brother David.
Donald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where services will be held at a later time.
His kind and gentle presence will be missed by all who new him.

Published in Stamford Advocate & Darien Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
