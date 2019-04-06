Home

Donald Paul Smith
July 24, 1930 - April 3, 2019 DONALD P. SMITH, former resident of Darien for 48 years and Registrar of Voters there for 20 years, died peacefully in Maryland on April 3. He was husband of deceased Barbara ("Bobbie") Smith and father of sons Don and Chris Smith of Chicago, IL and Columbia, MD, both mid-70s DHS graduates. He was best known for his retirement activities of founding therapy dog programs in Fairfield County to help comfort hospice and hospital patients as well as library reading programs to help challenged children who would preferred reading aloud to his non-judgmental therapy dogs than classmates.
Published in Darien Times on Apr. 6, 2019
