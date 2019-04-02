Services Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Boston Post Rd Darien , CT 06820 (203) 655-6127 Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Edward Lawrence Funeral Home 2119 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Memorial Mass 1:30 PM St. John R.C. Church 1986 Post Road Darien , CT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Donald Cavett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Turpin Cavett

Donald Turpin Cavett

It is with sorrow and sympathy that the Cavett family shares the peaceful passing of Donald Turpin Cavett on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Donald, 85 years old, was a longtime resident and employee of the Town of Darien. Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road in Darien. A Memorial Mass will take place at St. John R. C. Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Don will be buried in the Waterside Cemetery in Marblehead, MA.

Don was born on May 12, 1933 in Lynn, MA to the late Edwin and Cornelia Cavett, and he spent his childhood years growing up in Marblehead, MA. After graduating from St. John's Prep. of Danvers, MA, in 1951, he went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Commerce from the University of Notre Dame, in 1955, and later pursued an MBA at Boston College. Don was married to his beloved wife Joan Cavett in 1961 and spent 57 wonderful years together raising their two sons, Donald Cavett, Jr. born in 1962, and Douglas Cavett born in 1965.

Don was a pioneer in what we now commonly refer to as the Global Economy, working with the United Fruit Company as an international financial officer in the Boston, New York City and Costa Rican headquarters, he frequently traveled to London, England; Rotterdam, Amsterdam; and Milan, Italy to consult with those headquarters as well. He loved experiencing the unique cultures of the world and tried to assimilate as much as he could with the local people to best understand how his position could enhance their lives. He always put the environment and others first, and he championed the idea of recycling and paying-it-forward long before they were fashionably accepted practices. His work to protect the environment and support his community led him into an unexpected position on the Marblehead, MA Planning Board, where he successfully preserved hundreds of acres of forest and wetlands.

Don's true passion, and a life-long dream of playing the bagpipes, finally came into fruition when he left the corporate world to freelance as a financial consultant in Fairfield County. He was a founding member of the Gaelic Pipe & Drum Band, the Shamrogues (a traditional Irish musical group) and the Glee Club, which performed for audiences as far away as Ireland. Don loved to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, and he brought that celebration of Irish music to people all throughout the entire Month of March. He also played year-long for weddings, funerals and parades in CT, MA, NY and GA. He was a proud member of the Gaelic American Club in Fairfield and enjoyed playing music there as often as he was able.

Don was also a proud member of the University of Notre Dame Alumni Club of Fairfield County, the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, the Middlesex Genealogical Society and a Veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan Cavett of Darien, CT; sons, Don, Jr. (and wife, Diane Cavett) of Richardson, TX and Douglas Cavett of Burlington, VT; grandchildren, Courtenay Cavett of Richardson, TX and Trevor Cavett of Little Compton, RI.

In lieu of flowers, Don would have been grateful to have all donations made to the Middlesex Middle School - Donald Cavett Music Scholarship, 240 Hollow Tree Ridge Road, Darien, CT 06820 and/or Explorer Post 53 Emergency Medical Service, P. O. Box 2066, Darien, CT 06820. Published in Darien Times on Apr. 2, 2019