Dorothy Wilson Kamin
Dorothy Wilson Kamin passed away peacefully at home on December 19, 2019. She was born November 10, 1928 in Evanston, Illinois to Marjory Biggar Wilson and Herbert Durand Willson. At the age of 6, in 1934, Dottie and her family became the first family to fly cross country when they flew from Chicago to California on a DC3. Mrs. Kamin attended New Trier High School in Winnetka, IL, then University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1955 she married Donald Charles Kamin of Beverly, IL. They lived for a couple of years in Northbrook, Il then moved to Darien , CT. There she eventually became a real estate broker and continued this career for 30 plus years. In retirement, the Kamins moved to Tucson, AZ where they enjoyed 11 years of playing tennis and golf. In 2006 the Kamins moved to the Carolinas. Her husband died shortly thereafter. Mrs. Kamin is survived by her four children, Stephen Kamin(Susan) of Charlotte, NC, Dr. Kathy Kamin of Charlotte, NC, Carolyn Kamin Butler (Randy) of Charlotte, NC, and Joan Kamin Burke (Michael) of Lake Forest, IL, and eight grandchildren, Wil and Katie Kamin, Courtney Kamin, Ally Butler Johnson (Trent), Casey Butler, Blair, Kent and Reed Burke. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to and The Humane Society of Charlotte.
Published in Darien News on Jan. 2, 2020