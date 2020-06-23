Douglas Joseph ShawFormer Darien resident, Douglas Joseph Shaw, passed away early Monday morning, June 15, 2020 at his home in Brielle, New Jersey.Due to the restrictions in these extraordinary times, only family members will be present at a small service and burial on Monday June 22 in Darien, CT. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.Doug was the beloved father to his children Douglas (Allison), Timothy (Mary Elizabeth), Taylor, Gregory and Justin (Morgan), grandfather to Sophie and Hanna, and loving brother to his sisters, Meg (Shaw) Ellacott and Debbie (Shaw) Wilson. Although divorced he stayed close to his wife of twenty-five years, Cynthia Shaw, an exceptionally important person in his life.Doug was born November 26, 1954 to Joseph and Mary Shaw of Long Island, New York. His career was in the Commodities trade, but his life was so much more than his work. When one thinks of Doug, the first thought that comes to mind is his devotion to his children. Every decision, every action for thirty-six years, was colored and driven by his love for them. We also remember his sense of humor; how he could make you laugh so easily, and how his stories were mostly self-deprecating ones. He was a nature-lover. Daily he'd walk the beaches of New Jersey with his dog Bailey, as well as the nature trails of Connecticut or the bay of Long Island Sound when he was younger. He also loved the water and was an avid boatsman. Spending time outdoors was his pure and unabashed joy. He is already missed, fervently.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Highwatch Recovery Center in CT.