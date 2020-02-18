|
Dwight E. Timbers
April 8, 1948 - February 11, 2020Dwight E. Timbers passed away peacefully at Norwalk Hospital, Norwalk Connecticut, surrounded by his family on February 11, 2020.
Dwight was born on April 8, 1948, in New York City to Charlotte T. Timbers and the Honorable William H. Timbers, who later served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Dwight was raised in Darien, Connecticut, and graduated from Darien High School in 1966. He attended Dartmouth College, where he majored in Government, earning his degree with honors in 1970. After college, he attended the University of Connecticut School of Law, where he was lead article editor for the law review. After earning his JD degree in 1973, he clerked for the Honorable Inzer B. Wyatt, federal judge for the Southern District of New York. He then joined the law firm of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as an associate attorney. While at Paul Weiss, he worked on litigation involving the construction of high voltage power lines from the Shoreham nuclear facility on Long Island, NY, where he became interested in both land development, and the use of artist renderings in litigation. Dwight later practiced law with the firm of Barrett Smith Schapiro Simon & Armstrong. In 1980, he married Mary-Ellen Moran, and then went into private practice of both law and real estate development, primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Virginia.
In 2016, Dwight retired from the practice of law and followed his passion for painting, studying drawing techniques at the Silvermine Art School in New Canaan, Connecticut. For many years, he enjoyed distance running, both in competition and for fun. Dwight was a skilled and experienced skier from the age of six. With his abilities, he conquered the rite of passage for any die-hard East Coast skier, climbing up with skis in hand and skiing down the steep slope of Tuckerman's Ravine on the face of Mt. Washington. Dwight loved to ride his many motorcycles through the years, both the short rides out of New York City to Connecticut and the much longer rides during his college years between Hanover, New Hampshire and Darien.
Dwight was predeceased by his brother John. He is survived by his two children, Andrew of New York City and Melissa of Washington, D.C., in addition to his sister Nancy of California and his brother William Jr. (Nick) of Greenville, Delaware.
A memorial service celebrating Dwight's life will be scheduled in the near future. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to honor his memory with a donation to Dartmouth College.
Published in Darien News on Feb. 20, 2020