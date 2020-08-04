Ed Nicholson
John Edward "Ed" Nicholson of Plymouth MA, (formerly of Darien, Connecticut) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28th. Ed was born in Ohio, and throughout his childhood lived in numerous towns throughout the state with his father Hobart "Nick", mother Kathleen and sister Sally. He went on to receive his B.S. in Business Administration from the Ohio State University where he played on the golf team and deepened his roots as a die hard Buckeye fan. Ed started his career working in sales at Lenox Industries and while he found great success he soon realized that he wanted to follow his passion and spend the rest of his life playing golf. While the Tour was not in his cards, he began working in the industry as an Assistant P.G.A. Professional at Scarsdale Golf Club. The most important day of his time at Scarsdale was when member Jane Schilling asked him to give her niece Shirley "Sher" a golf lesson...and the rest is history. In 1975, Ed and Sher moved to Darien, CT where he met with Edgar Auchincloss who hired him amid a wide field of applicants for the Head P.G.A. Professional role at the Country Club of Darien. Here he spent 34 years as the most patient of teachers, giving of mentors and caring of friends. Ed leaves a legacy of dedication to the sport he loved. He received accolades from the P.G.A. including Merchandiser of the Year, Teaching Professional of the Year and the coveted Professional of the Year for the Metropolitan section. Friends and colleagues alike praise his professionalism, courtesy and remark that he was the ultimate gentleman and role model. Ed was the ultimate family man, finding great joy in taking care of his 'two girls'. Even as the years passed, he always made sure to keep on top of nasty weather and anything else that might complicate Amy's boat commute home. Ed is survived by his wife of 44 years Sher, daughter Amy Nicholson Ricketts (David), stepson Ron Schoerner and nephews Mike (Dawn) and Scott Miller. He was a loving and devoted grandfather to three boys: Edward "Teddy" Ricketts, Erik and Christian Schoerner. His family thanks the caring and loving staff at Cranberry Hospice, Laurelwood at the Pine Hills and the Newfield House in Plymouth for their absolute devotion to their residents. Due to Covid-19 the family will not be holding a large gathering this year, though are hopeful we can celebrate together in 2021. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Chiltonville Congregational Church, 6 River Street in Plymouth, or to Cranberry Hospice https://www.bidplymouth-giving.org/give-now/
[Please direct gift to Cranberry Hospice].