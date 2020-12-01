1/1
Edmund Foy Schmidt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edmund's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edmund Foy Schmidt
HISTORIAN, ATTORNEY,
LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL
Edmund Foy Schmidt, died Saturday at his home in Darien, Connecticut. He was 70.
Mr. Schmidt was a trial attorney for the United States Department of Justice, Counsel for the Connecticut Speaker of the House of Representatives, and, on a local level, served on the Darien Planning & Zoning Commission and the RTM. He was counsel to the cities of Bridgeport, Norwalk, and the Town of Darien.
Known as a town historian, Mr. Schmidt was the author of the book, Noroton Heights–A Neighborhood for Generations, President of the Darien Historical Society and President of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.
Growing up in Rowayton, Mr. Schmidt was an avid sailor, racing Sonars and Ensigns, and was a member of the Rowayton and Noroton Yacht Clubs.
Mr. Schmidt is survived by his wife, Georgia von Schmidt; his step-father, James C. Caviola; four children, Marya von Schmidt, Darya von Schmidt, Jonas von Schmidt and Seth von Schmidt; and seven siblings, James C. Caviola, Jr., Joan Caviola, Dawn Caviola, Todd Caviola, Laura Schmidt Lombardo, Pamela Schmidt Curley and Herbert Schmidt, Jr. Mr. Schmidt was predeceased by his mother, Joan Garvey Foy Caviola, his father, Herbert H. Schmidt, and his son, Jesse E. Schmidt.
Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery will be private. A public Post-Pandemic celebration of Mr. Schmidt's life will be held at a later time.
Contributions in Mr. Schmidt's honor may be made to Preservation Connecticut (formerly CT Trust for Historic Preservation), 940 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06507.
www.LawrenceFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Darien Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
2036556127
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawrence Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved