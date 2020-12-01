Edmund Foy SchmidtHISTORIAN, ATTORNEY,LEGISLATIVE COUNSELEdmund Foy Schmidt, died Saturday at his home in Darien, Connecticut. He was 70.Mr. Schmidt was a trial attorney for the United States Department of Justice, Counsel for the Connecticut Speaker of the House of Representatives, and, on a local level, served on the Darien Planning & Zoning Commission and the RTM. He was counsel to the cities of Bridgeport, Norwalk, and the Town of Darien.Known as a town historian, Mr. Schmidt was the author of the book, Noroton Heights–A Neighborhood for Generations, President of the Darien Historical Society and President of the Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation.Growing up in Rowayton, Mr. Schmidt was an avid sailor, racing Sonars and Ensigns, and was a member of the Rowayton and Noroton Yacht Clubs.Mr. Schmidt is survived by his wife, Georgia von Schmidt; his step-father, James C. Caviola; four children, Marya von Schmidt, Darya von Schmidt, Jonas von Schmidt and Seth von Schmidt; and seven siblings, James C. Caviola, Jr., Joan Caviola, Dawn Caviola, Todd Caviola, Laura Schmidt Lombardo, Pamela Schmidt Curley and Herbert Schmidt, Jr. Mr. Schmidt was predeceased by his mother, Joan Garvey Foy Caviola, his father, Herbert H. Schmidt, and his son, Jesse E. Schmidt.Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery will be private. A public Post-Pandemic celebration of Mr. Schmidt's life will be held at a later time.Contributions in Mr. Schmidt's honor may be made to Preservation Connecticut (formerly CT Trust for Historic Preservation), 940 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT 06507.