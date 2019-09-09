|
|
Edward Scott Van Winkle
Edward Scott Van Winkle, age 76, ended his life Thursday, August 22nd at his home in Essex, CT.
He was proudest of his children who survive him: Pieter K. Van Winkle of Paonia, CO, Hannah K. Van Winkle of Brooklyn, NY, Noralee Walker of Maynard, MA, and stepdaughter Ana Marie Cox of St. Paul, MN. His wife Shirley Cox predeceased him in 2012. He's also survived by siblings Peter Van Winkle of Sandwich, NH and Anne Van Winkle of Oakland, CA. Sister Kate Van Winkle Keller died in 2018.
A devoted father, "Rip" was always ready with a clever pun and a hearty laugh. He was happiest on a boat with a cigar and a cocktail. A true original, he possessed a brilliant, quick mind and an almost encyclopedic memory of all things trivia.
He spent over 20 years in the advertising business in Boston and New York City and served in the US Air Force from 1965-1967.
He graduated from the Lennox School and earned a BA from Boston University and an MA from Brandeis University, both in English and American Literature.
Born in Worcester, MA in 1943 to Kathryn Louise Vondermuhl and Edward Kingsland Van Winkle, Rip grew up in West Hartford, CT and Squam Lake, NH.
Services will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Darien, CT on September 21 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Death with Dignity, a non-profit with the mission of expanding end-of-life options for terminally ill Americans. www.deathwithdignity.org
Published in Darien News on Sept. 12, 2019