Edward T. McManus Jr.

Edward T. McManus Jr., "TJ," died unexpectedly at his home in Norwalk, CT. TJ was the beloved son of Barbara and the late Tim McManus of Cumberland Foreside, ME and brother of Chris Anne Woods of Portland, ME.

TJ was born in Greenwich, CT on January 19, 1966. He lived in Rowayton, CT until 1978, at which time the family moved to Darien. It was here that he started his athletic career, the first momentous event being when Mather JH beat Middlesex in football for the first time in years. He continued to play football and run track at Darien HS and was named a CT State All Star. He graduated from Union College in 1989. After graduation, he went to work in the financial industry. In recent years, he was a self-employed entrepreneur in the LED lighting business. He was a longtime member of the Country Club of Darien.

He was a friend to all – young and old. Family and friends were his life. In January, he and about 11 high school friends from across the country got together in FL for a reunion. From what's been heard, a good time was had by all.

In addition to his mother and sister, he leaves behind his nephew, Tim of Portland and his niece, Maddie of Boulder, CO, his Aunt Kathleen (George) Lewis of Franconia, NH and Uncle John (Beth) Fitzgerald of Cumberland Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Martyrs Church on Rt. 88 in Falmouth, ME on Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Edward "Tim" 54 and Barbara Fitzgerald McManus Scholarship, University of Maine Foundation, Two Alumni Place, Orono, ME 04469-5792 or Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute, One Canal Plaza, Suite 501, Portland, ME 04101

You may offer your condolences at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Arrangements under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. Published in The Hour & Darien Times on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary