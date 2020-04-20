|
Elizabeth Agresta
Elizabeth Agresta, a resident of Norwalk CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 11. She was 96 years old. Elizabeth was the daughter of Marion (Cecco) and John Yurisic.
She was born and lived most of her childhood in New York City. Living alone with her mother and her younger brother, John, when it came time for high school she was accepted at the highly competitive Hunter College High School where she excelled in her schoolwork and from which she graduated. She was always proud of this time in her life and a mention of the school always brought a smile to her face. She remained a loyal supporter of Hunter her entire life, attending many reunions and staying friendly with classmates.
On her own at 18 years of age, she set aside plans for college and went to work at the telephone company. About the same time Elizabeth met her future husband, Michael, when they both lived in the East 90s. World War ll broke out and Michael enlisted in the Marines. They married at a young age before Michael went overseas to fight in the Pacific and she welcomed him back after the war along with their firstborn son whom she had raised by herself for two years. They were married for over 50 years before Michael passed away in 1995.
Elizabeth retired from the Verizon business office at the age of 63 and enjoyed many years involvement with the Pioneers Club, a group of retired Verizon employees. She also volunteered for over 15 years with Meadowlands Hospital in Secaucus. Elizabeth had many friends and she loved to travel. She took many cruises and her favorite places to visit were Italy and Hawaii. In later years, her favorite form of travel was visiting her three sons and their growing families.
As she grew older into her early nineties, she moved to the Atria assisted living residences in Stamford, CT. It was there where she made a lot of new friends and got to enjoy life in the surrounding community. She passed away while living in the Bridges by Epoch elder care facility in Norwalk, CT.
Elizabeth is survived by her three sons, Michael, of Hilton Head, SC and his wife Ellie; William of Tom's River, NJ, and his wife Nadine; and Richard, of Darien, CT and his wife Joan. She is loved and will be missed by them and her nine grandchildren, Beth, Aimee, Brian, Keri, Dawn, Alyssa, Kate, Michael and Tess. She also has nineteen great-grandchildren, most of whom she got to know very well. Remarkably, Grandma never missed a birthday, always sending a card with a personal note and a present to each of them.
A mass of Christian burial and memorial will be held at a later date due to the social distancing guidelines now in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hunter College High School, 71 E 94th St New York, NY 10128 (https://www.hunterschools.org/make-a-gift), or to the .
Published in Darien News on Apr. 23, 2020