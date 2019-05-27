Elizabeth Fribley "B.A." Hand

B.A. Hand was born on February 21, 1930 in Utica, NY and died peacefully near her loving family, on May 15, 2019 in Norwalk, CT. Raised in Norwich, NY, she was the eldest of two daughters born to Dorothy J. and Carl E. Fribley. Her father was an owner of Benedict Cadillac Corporation and Past President of the National Automobile Dealers Association.

B.A. attended Vassar College and graduated with an English degree in 1951. As a Class Officer and Reunion Chair, she was an active member of the Vassar Alumnae Association for over 65 years, and maintained lifelong friendships with her college classmates. Upon leaving college, she married her first husband, Albert G. Hartigan, and moved to New York City, where she was an editor at McCall's magazine. The Hartigans moved to Rowayton, and then Darien, CT to raise their four children.

As her children grew older, B.A. undertook graduate studies in Social Work at Fairfield University. She volunteered with The Children's Aid Society, A Better Chance, and sponsored a Fresh Air child. She also became a licensed, professional Real Estate Agent--a long career that began at Kelsey Brown Sherwood and continued with Country Living Associates, where for many years she won awards as a top broker.

Her second marriage was to Bayard "Dick" R. Hand, with whom she spent 26 happy years living on Brush Island in Darien—a home that was host to church retreats, the Annual CT Democratic Party Lobster Bake, and Labor Day Weekend tennis tournaments. BA was in her element on Brush Island—rising early to use her prolific gardening skills to plant beautiful flowers and rock gardens. The Hands were active volunteers, who also enjoyed sailing at the Noroton Yacht Club, and skiing in Vermont and out West.

B.A. was a lifelong learner, who embraced every day fully. She studied French, was an avid reader and member of the Novel Bunch book group, and regularly attended New York Philharmonic concerts and Metropolitan Museum of Art exhibits. She travelled widely, worked part-time until age 80, and was a devoted member of Saint Luke's Church and Altar Guild. She loved to sing, and was an excellent cook. B.A. cherished her family, and treasured her many wonderful friends. She will be remembered for her joyful smile and the twinkle in her eyes. Her life was blessed.

She is survived by her children: Deborah Rowland-Caplan, of New Canaan, CT; Sarah G. Hartigan, of Darien, CT; Charles F. Hartigan and his wife, Barbara, of Naples, FL; and Albert G. Hartigan, Jr. and his wife, Sarah, of Darien, CT. Also, her grandchildren: Niles Rowland and his wife, Jordan, of Ashburn, VA; Peter Hartigan, of Darien, CT and Burlington, VT; and Annabel Hartigan, of Darien, CT. B.A. was pre-deceased by her beloved sister, Deborah Fribley de Cordova, of Poughkeepsie and Millbrook, NY.

A Memorial Service will be held at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church, 1864 Post Road, Darien on Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the "Friends of Music", Saint Luke's Church, 1864 Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. Published in Darien Times on May 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary