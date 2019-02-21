Elizabeth G. Krida

Elizabeth ("Betsey") Grout Krida was born May 25,1925 and died peacefully with family by her side on January 28, 2019. Growing up in Scarsdale, New York and summering on Nantucket Island, she was the youngest of three children born to Margaret Montgomery Eaton and John Weeden Grout. She attended the Dobbs School (1943) and Vassar College (1946). After college, she worked as a social worker in White Plains, New York placing children into foster homes.

Married for fifty three years to Robert Palmer Krida (1922-2004), Betsey and Bob raised their five daughters in Darien, CT. There, Betsey was an ardent tennis and paddle tennis player, one who was much in demand as a partner. Her love of games and competitive spirit were not confined to the court, however. She was a tenacious bridge player and also loved a good game of Rummy 500; she relished beating her opponents, most notably, her family. Her love and appreciation for art was a lifelong pursuit evident in her trips to museums and galleries both locally and in her travels. As a prolific artist, her favorite medium was pastels, "very forgiving" she'd say. If she wasn't on the court, she was happily digging in her garden and was a proud member of the Nantucket Garden Club. Simply being outdoors in the fresh air was what made Betsey the happiest.

A staunch believer in higher education, Betsey decided to pursue her master's degree in Counseling for the Elderly at the University of Bridgeport, graduating at the age of 55. Afterwards, she worked for an agency that focused on matching young people who needed housing with elderly people who wanted to stay in their homes.

In 1984, Betsey and Bob moved to Sarasota, Florida. She exchanged her tennis racket for a golf club and was awarded a trophy for a "hole-in-one." Six months in Florida and six months on Nantucket became their routine until Bob passed away in 2004. Soon after, Betsey moved to Venice, Florida where she lived for fifteen years. In 2016, Betsey made her final move to Providence, Rhode Island to be closer to her daughters. Although the Rhode Island winters were challenging, Betsey loved being back in New England and getting frequent visits from family and friends.

Betsey Krida was an indomitable spirit whose sense of humor, sparkle, and zest for life will be greatly missed. Although she loved to travel, Betsey's heart was on Nantucket. Rounding Brant Point, throwing the penny, swimming at Dionis, eating a Downyflake donut, playing golf and bridge at Sankaty were some of her favorite pastimes.

Predeceased by her sister, Margaret Tambke, and her brother, John Grout, Betsey Krida is survived by her five daughters: Berri Krida-Pech, Marta Glover, Meg Zakin, Andy Goff, and Jennifer Livingston, eleven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

Betsey Krida's life will celebrated at the Sconset Chapel at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Nantucket Conservation Foundation. https://www.nantucketconservation.org/about-us/what-we-do/ or PO Box 13 Nantucket, MA 02554. [email protected]