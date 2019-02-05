Elizabeth A. Martinoli

Elizabeth A. (Betsy) Martinoli, 78, of Darien passed away peacefully after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 1, 2019. She was born in Stamford on January 7, 1941 to the late Archie and Margaret Dunn Popp.

Born and raised in Stamford, Betsy met and married her husband Louis of more than 60 years. They started their family in Stamford and moved to Darien in the early 1970's. A homebody at heart, and enjoying time with her grandchildren, Betsy was happiest in the kitchen. A remarkable cook, she loved sharing her homemade specialties like hot pepper relish, pickles, cheesecake and stuffed clams with friends and family.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Louis Martinoli, Sr., her loving children, Joseph Martinoli and his wife Patricia, Margaret Cooksey and her husband James, Louis Martinoli, Jr. and his wife Valentina, Robert Martinoli, John Martinoli and his wife Suzanne and Dawn Re, as well as her eleven grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister Susan Messier and a brother Charles Popp.

Besides her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her sisters Judith Imbro, Mary Ellen Mullin and a brother Jack Popp.

The family would also like to offer special thanks to Dr. Neuberger and his team as well as Constellation Health for helping Betsy transition with dignity and grace in her final days.

Funeral services and Interment will be private.

The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist the Martinoli family with the arrangements.

