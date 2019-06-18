Emily Ruth Grant Duffy

Emily Duffy, a longtime Darien resident, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Emily was a longtime volunteer for Boy Scout Troop 53 and the Pegasus Equestrian program. She was well known as the School Secretary at Plumfield School from 1980-2000. She was also administrative assistant to Dr. Josephine Velazquez, DPM of Darien.

Emily was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. She was born in Hamden, CT on September 28, 1937 to parents Frederick Lincoln Grant and Dorothea Holzworth. She attended public schools and graduated from Hamden High School in 1955. She loved playing piano with her mother and fishing and rifle shooting with her father at Hamden Fish and Game Club.

She attended the University of CT in 1956 where she met her future husband Edward F. Duffy. She later graduated from Stone Business School, and she and Ed were married in October 1962. They moved to Darien in 1968 and lived for many years across from Tokeneke School on Locust Hill Rd. two doors down from where Ed had grown up. They moved to Noroton Heights in 1978 where they lived the rest of their lives. She loved the beaches in Darien and made trips to Pear Tree Point daily for most of her adult life. She loved vacationing in Cape Cod, eating lobster and the smell of Beach Plum flowers.

Emily is survived by a thriving and loving family: her three sons: Frederick S. "Rick" Duffy (Monique) of Mt. Kisco, NY; James E. Duffy (Lisa) of Canton, GA; and Mark E. Duffy of Darien, CT; six grandchildren: Isabelle Anna, Paul Frederick, and Amelia Laura of MT. Kisco, NY; and James E. II (Ashley) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; Eric S. (Tatiana) of Woodstock, GA; Michael C. (Amber) of Canton, GA; and 2 great-grandchildren Liliana S. and Charlotte R. of Woodstock, GA. She is survived by two sisters: Nancy Bortone (Ralph) of The Villages, FL and Elizabeth White (Norman) of Stoughton, MA. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and extended family members.

Public visitation will be held at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT on Thursday June 20 from 3- 7 p.m. A private family burial will take place the following day in Orange, CT. Flowers are welcome at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home.