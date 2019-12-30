|
Faye Gage
Faye C. Gage, longtime resident of Darien, CT, passed away on December 27. She was 82 years old.
Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of Mary and Paul Cauley. She graduated from Connecticut College and Yale University. For most of her career, she taught at Darien High School and worked as the head of the English department. She later worked in Greenwich at the department of education.
She is survived by her husband, Bartlett; her two sons, Michael and Chris; her brother, Paul; and her granddaughter, Auden.
The family will be having a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving or reading a play, a poem, or a novel to someone.
Published in Darien News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020